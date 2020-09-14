AUGUST 2021: that’s when the IRONMAN man will take place in County Cork, and it will feature a new sub event

14 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The IRONMAN Group will return to Cork in 2021 with Ireland’s largest triathlon weekend

The IRONMAN Group and Cork County Council have announced the addition of “IRONMAN® 70.3®” Ireland, Cork, for 14th August 2021.

The race will join the existing IRONMAN Ireland, Cork on August 15, 2021. Together they will form Ireland’s biggest triathlon weekend, which also includes an IRONKIDS® event on Friday, August 13. It marks the first time in Irish triathlon history that three events by the IRONMAN Group will be hosted on the same weekend. The inaugural IRONMAN Ireland, Cork event took place in June 2019. The date has since shifted to August.

Declan Byrne, Regional Director IRONMAN UK & Ireland said:

“Cork and Youghal hold a special place in our hearts ever since the inaugural edition of IRONMAN Ireland, Cork in 2019. It was a race you had to be there to believe. People didn’t seem to care about the adverse weather conditions – they were out in the street, celebrating, cheering on the athletes and bringing each and every one of them home to the finish line. If there is one place on earth that deserves a massive triathlon festival, it is this one. We are extremely thankful to return to this community on a new date and with an additional event delivering a huge tourism and economic boost to the area,”

Last year, 2019, IRONMAN Ireland, Cork had an estimated impact of 6.32 million Euro on the region. The addition of IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork will increase that figure as 1,500 additional athletes are expected to compete over the weekend.

IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork will feature a 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim combined with a 90.1km (56-mile) breath-taking bike route that heads straight out into the rolling Irish countryside with a combination of flat and undulating roads with magnificent views. The course takes athletes through the scenic East Ferry, through the town of Midleton – home to the famous Jameson Distillery – into the buzzing town centre of Youghal, and up the infamous Windmill Hill, a spectator hotspot. The 21.1km (13.1-mile) flat and fast run course finishes in the historical town of Youghal, taking in Youghal Harbour and the famous Clock Gate Tower. Both events will share the same iconic finish line in bustling Market Square.

Mayor of the County of Cork Councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said,

“Both as Mayor of the County of Cork and a proud Youghal resident, I am particularly thrilled to welcome these fantastic athletes and their supporters to my East Cork hometown. I have known all my life what a hidden gem Youghal and East Cork are and the addition of the IRONMAN 70.3 with this festival weekend will showcase the best that we have to offer on a worldwide stage. In 2019, Youghal and East Cork showcased the true meaning of community spirit and all athletes and their supporters can look forward to the same community spirit in August 2021 and during their training visits beforehand”

Alistair Brownlee, Winner of IRONMAN Ireland 2019 added,

“The support from the locals was unparalleled; the climb on Windmill Hill is tough but became a highlight due to the atmosphere created by the spectators. The crowd support throughout the event is just phenomenal! It provides the motivation you need to get across that finish line.”

Speaking about the 2021 event, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey, said,

“Cork County Council is especially proud to continue its relationship with IRONMAN with the addition of the IRONMAN 70.3. Today’s announcement means that we can all look forward to what promises to be a spectacular and unforgettable weekend in August 2021. This festival weekend will bring a significant economic boost to the local economy and promote Cork County as an international destination. This will be an event that invests in both people and place and I look forward to what will be an amazing experience for all.”

General registration for IRONMAN Ireland, Cork will open on Tuesday, September 16, 2020 at www.ironman.com/im703-ireland

