NORTH CORK: Old watermains to be replaced in Kilbrin as Irish Water continue #LeakReduction project

21 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over 1km of old water pipes are to be replaced in Kilbrin (a village located North West of Mallow, Co Cork) over the coming weeks following confirmation by Irish Water to Local Fine Gael Representative Cllr. John Paul O’ Shea who has been making several representations on the issue.

The Drominagore and Clonrobin areas of Kilbrin has suffered consistent disruption to their water supply over many years with a large number of leaks often leaving houses and businesses in the area without water for a long period.

Welcoming the works which are to commence next week, Cllr O’ Shea said, “This will come as a great relief to the people of Kilbrin who have suffered considerably over the years with the frequent disruption to their water supply. The current infrastructure is clearly no longer fit for purpose. I’m delighted that we have now received approval from Irish Water to proceed with the replacement of over 1km of these pipes. However, we need to replace in total over 4km of mains piping in the Kilbrin area and I am continuing to make representations to Irish Water to ensure this will also proceed. Works are to commence on Monday next with local road closures in place during the works”.

Cllr. O’ Shea added “The community of the Kilbrin has consistently raised the importance of replacing these water mains with me and Cork County Council who have acknowledged that the current situation is dire. It is far more cost effective to move ahead and proceed with the full replacement of the 4km of watermains in the area instead of continuing to incur such expenditure in repairing already outdated and debilitating pipes.

