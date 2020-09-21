Over 39% increase in Domestic Violence reports in West Cork

21 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan welcomes the establishment of the Protective Services Unit (PSU) at Dunmanway Garda Station in the coming months. The unit will be staffed by specially trained gardaí to investigate sexual crimes and domestic violence is to be established in the West Cork region.

Deputy Aindrias Moynihan explained, “Although I welcome the PSU unit to Dunmanway, more needs to be done to tackle this issue. We learned of the dramatic increase in Domestic Violence reports during last week’s Joint Policy Committee meeting when I requested an update.

“There have been 250 reports of Domestic Violence lodged with the West Cork Division of An Garda Síochána from January to August this year. That is an increase of over 39% in the same period last year.

“Behind every one of those reports is a person and a family that is struggling. People should not have to live in fear, especially not in their own home.

Moynihan continues “The victims of domestic violence have already been subjected to a deeply traumatic experience that has been exasperated by the Covid 19 restrictions. We need to ensure that there are supports available to them.

“This not unique to West Cork with increases in cases visible in North Cork of over 20% and 11% in the City.

“I will be raising this issue with Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, we need to ensure that adequate supports are in place to help these victims. Communities also have a role to play here. If you are concerned that someone in your community is suffering in silence and unable to seek help for themselves then please notify the relevant authorities to seek help for this person. This pandemic is an extremely difficult time for the country, and we must come together and protect one another,” concluded Deputy Moynihan.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media