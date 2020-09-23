Pedestrian aged in his 80s dies on Main Cork-Limerick road at Charleville

23 September 2020, Wednesday, 1.40pm

By Tom Collins

Witness Appeal by Gardai

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision involving a pedestrian, which occurred on Main Street, Charleville at approximately 11am this morning.

The pedestrian, a male in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a truck. His body remains at the scene.

The road is currently closed as the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any road users that may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to contact Charleville Garda station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

