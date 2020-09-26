Kinsale Gin tops the charts at the International 2020 Bartender Spirits Awards winning gold in three categories

26 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale Gin surpassed expectations at the Bartender Spirits Awards in the USA by taking gold across three categories.

Kinsale Gin was awarded Gin Of The Year, Gin Producer Of The Year, and a Double Gold at the international awards. This small-batch, premium Irish Gin has been distilled with local botanicals and derives its flavour from the Kinsale country-side. With elegant amounts of juniper, notes of meadowsweet, elderflower combine with aromas of lemon verbena and germanium. Other interesting and unusual botanicals underscore Kinsale Gin’s complex personality. Very versatile either in a G&T or your favourite gin-based cocktail.

The Bartender Spirits Awards aim to provide independent and honest reviews for brands who are looking to enter the U.S. on-premise industry. The judging panel consists of some of the most renowned names in the U.S. bar industry, all of them with extensive expertise within the on-premise industry. The results serve as a relevant and practical source of reference for bartenders, bar managers, bar owners, and other industry professionals when making purchasing decisions for their establishments, opening many doors internationally for this Cork brand.

The competition recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers – their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, especially via their guidance with wine, beer or spirit recommendations. “We really wanted a way to recognize those spirits that would be a great addition to any bar and that are completely on-trend in terms of packaging and price,” said Sid Patel, Founder and CEO of Beverage Trade Network. “Whether bartenders are looking to plug a very specific gap in their existing spirits inventory, or construct an entirely new cocktail menu from scratch, what better advice could they get than from fellow bartenders? Medals were awarded to those spirits that meet very specific judging criteria, with a goal of identifying spirits that should become additions to bar inventories. Each spirits brand was evaluated on Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package and Price.”Kinsale Gin was one of 7 double gold winners which scored 96 and more points. The 2020 competition saw submissions from 34 countries including some new additions like Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Switzerland.

‘Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the industry,’ explained Sid Patel, CEO of Beverage Trade Network, the Organizer company of BSA, ‘and when we come out of this, we hope to see a strong rebound in the hospitality sector. The increased number of quantity in 2020 submissions truly demonstrated the faith our industry has in the long term outlook of our hospitality industry’.

Kinsale Gin is owned by Cork’s Kinsale Spirit Company – co-founded by Ernest Cantillon, Colin Ross, and Tom O’Riordan – all current or ex-publicans who have spent their lifetimes serving drink and building extensive experience in the hospitality and beverage sectors.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media