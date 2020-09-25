COVID19: Today’s stats reveal 32 new cases in Cork

25 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Day-on-day Cork has slipped to being the 2nd worst County, in terms of sheer numbers of new cases

Deaths

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. Since the pandemic began there has been a total of 1,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Cases

As of midnight Thursday, 23 September, the HPSC has been notified of 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 162 are men / 152 are women · 69% are under 45 years of age · 33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case · 49 cases have been identified as community transmission · 152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Kerry, 8 in Louth, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Tipperary and 5 in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in 8 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Glynn continued

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”

