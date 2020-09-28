AWARDS: Someone from Cork could be the Gala ‘Inspirational Person of the Year’ for 2020

28 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

The search is on for Ireland’s inspirational county heroes who have changed your life or the lives of people in your local community

Gala Retail has teamed up with Virgin Media to search for inspirational heroes in Cork; those individuals who have made Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds during the Covid-19 crisis.

Searching for 26 inspirational county heroes, the Inspiration Awards are open to people of all ages and will celebrate those who have supported and gone above and beyond for others in their local community.

The 2020 Gala Retail Inspiration Awards mark the second year of the event. In 2019, the Overall Inspirational Person of the Year was Kate Durrant, from Blarney, County Cork who was awarded for her voluntary work with Blarney Community First Responders and many other associations within her community.

“At Gala Retail, we want to shine a light on the amazing people who have become true heroes during life under lockdown. Our stores are at the heart of communities and hear inspirational stories every day from their shoppers, those everyday achievements of friends, neighbours or others,” comments Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail.

Gary continues: “The last six months have been hugely difficult for everyone however, it’s also demonstrated the immense community spirit that exists within Irish communities. We all know of many people who have really made a difference to the lives of others and our Inspiration Awards deliver a national platform in which these tremendous efforts and selfless acts can be recognised,” comments Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail.

Launching on Monday 28th September on Virgin Media, and running for three weeks, Gala Retail has gifted €20,000 of prizes to the winners, with 26 county winners being awarded with luxury stays in some of Ireland’s most beautiful Blue Book properties.

Hannah Meaney, Brand Partnerships Executive at Virgin Media adds: “There are heroes in every single community, and thanks to the support of Gala Retail, the Inspiration Awards will acknowledge those incredible people from across Ireland who have selflessly gone over and above for others.

“For three weeks, Ireland AM, Elaine and Six O’ Clock Show viewers will all be encouraged to nominate those in their community who have made a difference. From teachers to front line workers, community volunteers, delivery drivers, and many others, we all know of local heroes who are deserving of having their efforts recognised on a national stage.”

With 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala stores are renowned for championing their local communities. In the second year of the awards, 26 luxury stays in some of Ireland’s most beautiful Blue Book properties will be gifted to the winners by Gala Retail.

For details on how to enter or see www.gala.ie

