‘Fort 2 Fort’ Charity Cycle returns for 9th year

30 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Gear up for the 2020 Virtual Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle Sportive in aid of The Mercy Cancer Appeal

The annual Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle Sportive is back for its ninth year. Determined to, once again, raise much-needed funds for The Mercy Hospital Foundation, the Fort 2 Fort Organising Committee have decided to make this year’s cycle virtual. This means that wherever you are in the world, you can hop on your bike and get involved in one of Cork’s most popular cycling events.

Usually following a scenic route around Cork Harbour, from Camden Fort Meagher and back, this year’s virtual cycle will allow participants to choose their own route, making it perfect for all cycling abilities. Simply sign up online at www.mercyfundraising.ie, pick your total distance of 40km, 65km, 85km or 120km and track your distance using your phone, fitbit or your preferred distance tracking app. You can complete your cycle at any time between October 1st-31st.

Commenting on this year’s virtual cycle, Jim O’Connor, Chairman of Fort 2 Fort said, “Covid-19 has stopped us running our normal sportive, but we will not let it beat us. We are organising a virtual Fort 2 Fort Cycle this year to ensure that we can continue to support the Mercy Hospital in these difficult times. We are encouraging participants to enjoy the cycle, wherever you do it and most importantly, stay safe, on and off the bike.”

Over the last 8 years, the annual charity cycle has raised over €160,000 for local beneficiaries including The Mercy Hospital Foundation, Camden Fort Meagher Restoration and several Cork Lions Clubs. All funds raised this year will go towards The Mercy Cancer Appeal. These funds will support patients at the Mercy Hospital throughout their cancer journey.

Speaking on behalf of The Mercy Hospital Foundation, CEO Mícheál Sheridan said “Each year, hundreds of cyclists join us for the annual Fort2Fort Charity Cycle. Their support has helped us make such a difference at the Mercy Hospital. Although this year’s event may be a little different, we are encouraging people to sign-up to support cancer services right here in Cork. Funds raised through this year’s cycle will help us to develop the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre which will provide a range of services from counselling, to group support sessions, and a psycho-oncology service for cancer patients. Ultimately, the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre will ensure that patient’s emotional and mental health needs are also met throughout every step of their cancer journey.”

Registration for the Virtual Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle is €45 and is now open online. Participants can complete their cycle any time from October 1st-31st and will then receive their bespoke Fort2Fort gift and letter of completion in the post.

For further information go to www.mercyfundraising.ie or visit the new website www.fort2fort.ie

