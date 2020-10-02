Who is responsible for burning the former Convent in Skibbereen, West Cork?

2 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gardaí now believe that the fire may have been started intentionally

Gardaí in Skibbereen and Clonakilty investigating a fire that occurred in a former Convent in Skibbereen, West Cork on Tuesday 29th September 2020 are renewing their appeal for witnesses. Shortly after 4pm, Gardaí were alerted to a fire at the former Convent on the Cork Road. As a result of the fire, the property has been damaged significantly. Thankfully no persons were injured during the incident as the nearby homes were evacuated by emergency services.

Following a technical examination of the scene, Gardaí now believe that the fire in this former Catholic building may have been started intentionally. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this to contact them. Gardaí are aware that a large crowd of people recorded mobile phone footage of the blaze and would like those people to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any motorists who were in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3:15 – 4:45pm, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media