The winner of the national business award is from Cork @Network_Ireland @NetworkCork

6 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Businesswoman of the Year

Cork’s Linda O’Connell, the national online and media coordinator for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Ireland has won at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2020.

Linda, who has over 15 years’ experience working in the non-profit sector as a communications specialist, scooped the national award for Transformative Employee at the ceremony on Friday (2 October). Eveanna De Barra Kumar of Himalaya Yoga Valley was also highly commended for Online Business Transformation at the prestigious business awards.

Speaking on her win, Linda said: “I am privileged to have won this award, with some truly amazing businesswomen from across the country in the category. This accolade is for everyone who works in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Ireland, which is an extraordinary charity, with an exceptional team and volunteers.

“I would also like to express my thanks to Network Ireland Cork and Network Ireland. I truly value the strong relationships that I have built since I’ve joined, and applaud and appreciate how the organisation empowers and promotes women in business.”

Network Ireland, Ireland’s longest established and leading female-focused business network, hosted its flagship event virtually this year from Powerscourt Hotel, Wicklow. The annual conference and awards included a keynote speech from Editor in Chief for Glamour Magazine and Ballincollig native, Samantha Barry.

On the Cork achievements, Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O’Sullivan said: “A huge congratulations to Linda on her win at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards and to Eveanna who was highly commended. The theme of this year’s annual conference was ‘Power Within’, which is something that both businesswomen exude. Linda, who was also our overall winner in August at the Network Ireland Cork Awards, has demonstrated in both her career and personal life a remarkable ability to dig deep. With Eveanna, she has shown such resilience and focus in pivoting to online business.

“We have witnessed the toughest leadership test in 2020 and in the face of certain challenges, Linda, Eveanna, and all the finalists for the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards have shown resourcefulness, open-mindedness, adaptability and creativity.”

