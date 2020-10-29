How to protect your dog from FIREWORK noise

29 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tips to protect your dog Dogs do not like fireworks, so ensure to get plenty of exercise before dark – ideally during school hours or at meal times. This will minimise the exposure and tire the dog so that they will be more relaxed and more likely to sleep through the evening.

After dark dogs should be kept indoors as much as possible.

Confine pets to the general living areas rather than quieter areas such as hallways or bedrooms.

Leave the radio and TV on to drown out some of the external noises. Pull your curtains to help reduce visual exposure to fireworks.

Do not scold or fuss over a nervous dog as this only exacerbates the situation and can reinforce the behaviour.

If a dog is particularly stressed, we recommend treating them with natural remedies available from vets and pharmacies.

Remember, no tricks and no treats for your dog. Chocolate is not safe for your pet so do not share any with the dogs.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are asking the public to be mindful of the impact of fireworks on working dogs & their owners

Fireworks are having a devastating impact nationwide on Guide and Assistance Dogs and their owners according to the Cork-based Charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The Model Farm Road charity, which helps those who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism, is supporting a number of their Clients whose dogs have been adversely impacted by fireworks and bangers. Some of those dogs may need to be retired as a result.

Tim O’Mahony, General Manager, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind explains; “Most people are aware that fireworks can be upsetting for any animals but particularly working dogs such as Guide or Assistance Dogs. Most dogs will cope with a degree of stress in their lives. Sometimes however a dog has an experience that goes beyond that, such as a firework exploding too close to it. This sensitises the dog to a disproportionate degree, like PTSD in humans. Thereafter, they are unable to cope with even a normal amount of the stress experience. They may recover after the firework season to varying degrees but are now in a state whereby over-reaction to unexpected noise has created a fear reaction. Even if that noise is far away. The dog’s ability to cope is now critical. In some cases, it can end a dog’s working life leaving their owner without a dog which means they lose their independence and mobility.”

Anyone wanting to share their stories of how fireworks have impacted their working dogs can email communications@guidedogs.ie

