Mary Harney to speak at Cork Business Seminar

5 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Former Tánaiste Mary Harney (The first female Tánaiste) is one of five inspiring female leaders taking part in a mentoring roundtable and panel discussion for Network Ireland Cork next week. The Leadership Mentoring Power Hour & More webinar on Wednesday, 11 November will also feature head of the College of Medicine and Health at UCC, Helen Whelton; behavioural psychologist, Bríd Bourke; Vice President of Product Management at DePuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson, Catherine Healy; and founder of Fuzion Communications, Dee Waldron. The event runs from 8pm–9.30pm and registration — open to Network Ireland members only — is via networkcorkleadership.eventbrite.ie

Speaking ahead of the event, Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O’Sullivan said: “The Leadership Mentoring Power Hour & More webinar grew from a belief we need to hear voices — to bring together a group of esteemed female business leaders who would motivate and inspire with their approaches to leadership. We sought out five strong personalities who could share their advice, from having a ‘yes you can’ mindset to knowing the importance of having a voice and using it to transform what you do.

“We are delighted to welcome Mary Harney, who was Tánaiste for almost 10 years. Since retiring from politics, she has become a business consultant, providing advisory services mainly in pharma and healthcare.

“The panel is also strengthened with exemplary names like Helen Whelton of the College of Medicine and Health at UCC and chief academic officer to the South/Southwest Hospital Group; and Catherine Healy, who is currently leading the DePuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson Product Management team and specialises in end-to-end business leadership by working with cross-functional teams to achieve positive business outcomes.”

The webinar also includes two past presidents of the Network — Bríd Bourke, who was President of Network Ireland Cork in 1997 and the first executive coach in Ireland to be invited for assessment to join the global premier coaching organisation for corporate executive coaching; and Dee Waldron, founder of Fuzion Communications and President of Network Ireland in 2016.

Marguerite added: “Across the five female leaders, there is a powerful wealth of knowledge and experience to tap into. The webinar on 11 November will no doubt be an inspirational 90 minutes, filled with leaders’ insights and learnings and covering topics such as transformational leadership, resilience and business continuity planning.”

The access code for the event is available via the Network Cork Members Facebook Group or by emailing cork@networkireland.ie.

The Leadership Mentoring Power Hour & More webinar is the ninth webinar in the Network Ireland Cork series supporting members virtually during COVID-19. It will also include breakout room networking sessions from 7.45pm.

Network Ireland Cork is a not-for-profit Cork organisation that is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country.

For more information see www.networkireland.ie/cork

