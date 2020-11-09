Green LIGHT for Green WAY: on old Midleton to Youghal railway line

9 November 2020

By Mary Bermingham

“We have seen the success of the Waterford Greenway and the social and economic boost it has brought for the area” – now the same could happen in East Cork

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has welcomed the allocation of €63.5m nationally in funding for greenways in 2021. She said this will be a major boost to the Cork area as the Greenway – along the former Railway line – for from Midleton to Youghal has received €10 million in funding.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said: “I am delighted to see so much funding being allocated to Greenways all around Ireland. I am delighted that Cork is benefitting from this funding. Indeed communities all around the country will benefit from this funding. It is positive to hear the Government saying that 2021 is only the start and that they will continue to build on this level of investment over the coming years.

“There’s no doubt that we should be investing more in greenways and cycle paths to boost tourism, encourage people to get active and encourage a healthy and greener mode of transport. We have seen the success of the Waterford Greenway and the social and economic boost it has brought for the area. This is a very welcome announcement and I look forward to working with the Government in highlighting the issue at EU level when it comes to increased funding for Greenway development.”

