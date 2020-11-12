RINGASKIDDY / CURRABINNY: Pharma firm helps local school

12 November 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Shanbally National School celebrates science week with Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific presented science kits to second class pupils from Shanbally and Ringaskiddy National Schools in Cork as part of Science Week, which runs until 15 November.

Senior Technical Development Chemist, Orla McNamara and Senior Administrative Assistant, Hilda Lyons delivered the 60 science kits to the budding young scientists as part of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s commitment to both STEM education and the local community in Cork’s Lower Harbour. Thermo Fisher Scientific marked the first year of operations of its contract pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Currabinny last month.

Seven-year-old Hannah Foley, a daughter of two employees who work at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Cork; and Charlie O’Toole, whose grandfather Liam O’Toole had a long career on the site where Thermo Fisher Scientific now stands, were among the young recipients.

Speaking on the special delivery, Orla McNamara said: “The core theme for Science Week 2020 is Science Week — Choosing our Future focusing on how science can improve our lives in the future, and in the present. As the world leader in serving science, Thermo Fisher Scientific understands that it has the ability to make a significant positive impact on society, including the promotion of STEM education. We want to invest in the bright young STEM talent who will solve future challenges.

“These local school children from Shanbally and Ringaskiddy National Schools are the next generation of scientists, engineers, thinkers and leaders and we are delighted to inspire and nurture that local talent during Science Week.”

To learn more about STEM education with Thermo Fisher Scientific during Science Week see www.thermofisher.com/stemeducation

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media