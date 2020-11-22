Man charged after €35,000 cocaine seized in Ballincollig

22 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí have charged a man and seized approximately €35,000 worth of cocaine following the search of a property in the Ballincollig area of Cork, on 21/11/2020.

Following the search of the property Gardaí discovered and seized €35,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis). A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before Cork District Court, Court 1, today at 5pm.