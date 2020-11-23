Johnson & Johnson to give Cork student €3,000

23 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Post-Primary Student delighted to be the recipient of the Johnson & Johnson Access to Education Bursary to further his education

A Terence MacSwiney Community College student has been awarded a bursary from Johnson & Johnson in recognition of his work and contribution to the school and community. Ciaran McCarthy, a graduate of the class of 2020 is now studying in CSN College of Further Education, under the auspices of Cork Education and Training Board, and is planning to pursue a Degree in UCC next year.

Partners in the programme include Johnson & Johnson’s Cork-based companies, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Janssen Pharmaceutical Sciences Unlimited Company, DePuy Synthes, and Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), University College Cork (UCC), Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB) and Junior Achievement and Business in the Community. Students in the Programme avail of support in career planning, interview skills and experience close exposure to Industry professionals.

Noel Kearney, Guidance Counsellor in Terence MacSwiney CC thanked the Johnson & Johnson Programme and stated that “the programme has been a great asset to the students in this class. Every student of the class of 2020 has progressed into Further or Higher Education and this is in no small part to the support the Programme and its mentors have given to the students” Ciaran was delighted to receive the award and said that “the support from the Access to Education Programme has been invaluable to me and my class. We got help and support for three years. This bursary will be a great help for me in my studies”.

Principal, Ms. Phil O’Flynn commended Ciaran on his achievements throughout his six years in the school “Ciaran has been a fantastic student and role model in this school. His achievements span across multiple domains in school from leadership programmes, drama, sports and the Johnson and Johnson programme. Ciaran finished his studies in the school with a 100 per cent attendance record. We in the school are very proud of his achievements and wish Ciaran every success in his future studies”.

Ciaran participated in Drama and Theatre projects from first year, and was lead actor in numerous shows, including roles with the Young Offenders. Terence MacSwiney Community College, along with North Monastery and Mayfield Community College are the three schools in Cork participating in the programme. The programme will be launched again in the coming year for the schools’ current third year students.