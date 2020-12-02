Irish skincare brand ‘Handmade Soap Company’ introduces composable refill pouches to compliment ‘keep forever’ elegant glass bottles

2 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Natural skincare products can make you look and feel amazing. One Irish brand is taking things a step further with a beautiful glass bottle and composable refill pouches, so you can help the Environment too.

The Handmade Soap Company is a luxury Irish skincare and wellness brand “that puts kindness to the forefront. Combining 100% natural, foraged ingredients with vegan formulas and sustainable packaging”

Their new product range includes a worldwide first – 100% compostable refill pouches to refill your stylish glass bottles. The pouches have the benefit of being thin enough to pop through your letterbox. Meaning the never-ending purchasing circle of plastic product containers is no more.

After two years of research, planning and development, Co. Meath based the Handmade Soap Company are delighted today launched their new indulgent product range which they call ‘Anam’. Derived from the Irish word for ‘soul’, the new Anam range is the brand’s most sustainable move to date, “completely re-imagining the way we enjoy luxury soaps and lotions from home”.

What you get is a high quality, beautifully decorated, premium glass bottle which you keep for the long term, then you use refill pouches, which have natural ingredients.

The hero products are a lifelong, ornate hand lotion and hand wash glass bottle. Once your soap and lotion are running low, you simply re-order & refill the contents to your glass bottle, which arrive in a 100% compostable pouch, to be placed in your food bin.

The collection is Ecocert and Cosmos accredited and the pouch will fully decompose in as little as 90 days. The first of its kind to be launched in the world.

Speaking about the launch, The Handmade Soap Company Founders, husband and wife team said:

Donagh Quigley:

“The Soul of The Handmade Soap Company has always been rooted in natural ingredients, sustainable packaging and kindness. With the Anam collection we have made our most sustainable step forward yet”. “All our plastic bottles are currently recycled and recyclable. Our customers know this and do this every day. Now, we’ve created a refill that is compostable and a lifelong glass bottle to keep forever”.

Gemma McGowan:

“Choosing the Anam collection means you still get all the eco-friendly goodness of our products with the added benefit of zero plastic. It took us 2 years to get here and we are so, so proud. And we are proud that an important worldwide sustainability advancement like this has come from Ireland generally”. “We would love to see this technology, that we have invested heavily into developing, being used across all industries and product ranges around the world. It’s astronomical the amount of plastic it would reduce. Plus the glass bottles look gorgeous in your home!”

Each year around 8 million tonnes of plastic waste escape into our ocean, detrimental to our environment and marine wildlife. This ground-breaking collection completely eliminates the need for an endless cycle of plastic waste, simply pop your pouch into a food waste bin and unlike non-biodegradable materials, it will completely break down. Multi-faceted in its approach to kindness, the Anam collection’s products have been carefully designed to be as kind to you, as they are to the planet.

Blending the finest handpicked ingredients, the Anam collection is enriched with a delectable mix of rare essential oils for the ultimate skin and wellbeing pick-me-up. Effortlessly fusing warming coriander seed, soothing lavender with heady eucalyptus and geranium and rich vetiver at the base, all blends are 100% natural, 100% vegan and pack a botanical powerhouse punch for the senses.

Finest 100% natural ingredients

Lifelong ornate glass product bottles to keep forever

World’s First compostable refill pouch slots through your letterbox

How to ‘clear the air’ after using the bathroom

Ever use the bathroom at someone’s house only to be embarrassed by the smell you’ve left behind? The Anam collection also features a product with the funny name of ‘Poo Drops’. Completely biodegradable and environmentally safe, squeeze a few drops into the bowl and a barrier of natural oils blocks any unwanted odors from rising upwards.

Where to buy?

Anam was released on 1st December, and can be bought on www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie or at the brands Pop-Up Shop which has opened on Dublin’s Wicklow Street, in time for the Christmas rush.

About The Handmade Soap Company

The brand was founded by husband and wife Donagh and Gemma Quigley, from their kitchen back in 2008. Now the brand offers over seventy natural, handmade skin, hair and wellbeing products. Designed with performance in mind, each ingredient is hand-selected to ensure their product blends are high in quality and efficacy, while always ensuring environmental sustainability.