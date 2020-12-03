Final steps taken to establish “Munster Technological University (MTU)”

3 December 2020

By Tom Collins

By Tom Collins

The passing of all of the necessary legislation recently will now allow the Munster Technological University to be established (MTU) on 1st January 2021, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Cork North Central Deputy Colm Burke said: ‘’The passing of this legislation represents a milestone in education in Cork and Munster. It is also a welcome boost for Cork and the South West region.

On 1st January 2021, Cork Institute of Technology will merge with the Institute of Technology Tralee to establish Munster Technological University.”

Over 140 courses and programmes will be available to students across 6 different campuses in Cork and Kerry. The new university will have 18,000 students and this is likely to grow in the coming years. MTU will also have over 100 clubs and societies for students to be involved in.

Deputy Burke continued: ‘’The expansion of the biochemical, technological, pharmaceutical and scientific industries in Cork and the South West region over the last number of years has meant increased demand for students with these qualifications.

‘’This Technological University will enable students to get the training and qualification they require to enable them to have successful careers in the years ahead.’’

Deputy Burke concluded: ‘’We must continue to respond to the needs of both students and industry. This development is a commitment by the Government to support both and strengthen our economy locally and nationally.’’