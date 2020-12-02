THE BLACKROCK LINE: New Cafe on long established Greenway

2 December 2020

By Tom Collins

The ‘Cork, Blackrock and Passage Railway’ closed in 1932. It was a narrow-gauge line being just 3ft (914mm) in width.

Since its closure, the Blackrock-Passage West Railway Line has been a walkway/cycleway. It stretches from the Marina in Cork City, through the leafy suburb of Blackrock, past Harty’s Quay, then into the less pricey Passage West.

In the present era (2020) a wave of enthusiasm for ‘Greenways’ is sweeping across Ireland. ‘Greenway’ is a branding term for former Railways turned into walkways (Cyclists are also welcome but the two sometimes clash!).

In previous eras, the Steam Train brought economic riches to the communities along its line. These days it is the lycra-clad cyclists and their bipedal (pun intended) counterparts who bring their wallets along the same lines. Railways have closed, but the good news is that pedestrians and cyclists now enjoy their straight paths, and gradual slopes (stream trains did not handle hills well).

The Waterford Greenway is Ireland’s most celebrated example of the ‘if you build it they will come’ mantra. Prior to the COVID pandemic, it helped the coffers of Hotels, B&B’s, and created new businesses which rented bicycles, but the most direct beneficiary of Greenway visitors are Cafes. Walking makes you thirsty and/or hungry!

Here in Cork, an enterprising businessperson is in “pre-planning” with a view to opening a Cafe in the former Rochestown Railway Station. The edifice is located in an upmarket area, being on the Passage West side of the Harty’s Quay apartments (a residential development so upmarket that blue blood Fine Gael TD Simon Coveney used to own an apartment there).

The Rochestown Railway Station has been boarded up for years so its beauty has been hidden.

Here’s what you can currently see from ground level:

Google Maps provides a birds-eye view:

Google Streetview shows the derelict frontage:

But all this could change. According to PropertyPriceRegister.ie site the ‘Station House, Rochetown Road’ changed hands in 21/12/2018, and reliable sources told TheCork.ie that any new Cafe would be restored tastefully, would cater to the passing trade, and also be a destination.

Fine Gael Cork City Cllr Des Cahill is enthusiastic about upgrades to the walkway, including the Cafe proposal

Some very exciting developments happening in #Rochestown

Some very exciting developments happening in #Rochestown

Lighting of railway line from Blackrock Village, Consultation for upgrading of greenway to Hop Island, as well as plans for a cafe & conservation of the old Rochestown Railway station which operated from 1856 to 1932

Cork City Council have a project team which will perform engineering and environmental surveys in Q1 2021. The team will consider a multitude of upgrades to the existing walkway. Their findings will be converted into a list of options to find the best design solution for upgrades to this ever popular walkway.