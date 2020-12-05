Frog artwork from Cork student features on 2021 Texaco Calendar

5 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Due to COVID19 this years’s Texaco Calendar features pictures from the archives

A prizewinning artwork, entered by Cork student Alastair Earley, is one of 13 artworks selected from the archives to illustrate the 2021 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar just published.

Amongst artworks drawn from the past 16 years of the Competition, Alastair submitted his entry entitled ‘Big Frog’ in the 53rd year of the Competition, held in 2007, as a pupil at Berrings National School.

Winning second prize in the 9-11 years age category, his piece appears during the month of March in the Calendar where it will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.

Commenting at the time, a Competition adjudicator said that Alastair’s piece was “one of a number that perfectly reflects the artistic talent and creativity that many young people in Ireland possess and the essential role schools play by encouraging and inspiring their students through art education”.

No stranger to the Competition, Alastair also won second prize in the same age category the previous year for a work entitled ‘Parrot on the Horizon’. From a talented family, his sister Rachel won second prize for her artwork entitled ‘Puff the Lovely Dragon’ in the 7-8 years age category in the 48th year of the Competition, held in 2002.

Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations and Texaco branded distributors countrywide and through Texoil, Valero’s own home heating oil division.