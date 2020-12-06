ICT GRANT FOR SCHOOLS: €5.7m for Cork primary and secondary schools

6 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan has welcomed Minister for Education Norma Foley’s announcement of €5.7 million in ICT Grants for primary and post-primary schools in Cork, which is to be paid in early December 2020.

The funding is part of a €50 million ICT Grant payments for schools nationwide, €10 million of which is for Covid-19 specific measures.

Deputy O’Sullivan commented, “This funding will allow Cork schools to improve their current ICT infrastructure and enable them to provide for remote learning. It will be paid on an automatic basis to every school.

“The grant can be used by schools based on their own individual needs and can be put towards things like new software and digital services as well as the purchase of computer devices to loan to teachers and students.

“Cork primary schools will receive a total of €2,965,720 while post-primary schools in our county will receive a total of €2,757,219.

“Education is one of Fianna Fáil’s top priorities in Government and I am pleased to welcome Minister Foley’s announcement of this funding, which will assist schools to support their digital technology programmes as well as broader teaching and learning,” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.