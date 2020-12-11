MALLOW: Former Town Hall used for Christmas Arts and Crafts Market

11 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

From Wood to Wool crafts, from Painting to Pendants, Mallow’s festive Arts and Crafts Markets are going to be a fantastic addition to the town this December.

“Pop-up” markets located in both the Town Hall and West End Art Studios will be showcasing 26 local and regional artists and crafters who all applied through a call out from Cork County Council’s “A Real Cork Christmas” campaign. The initiative is actively supporting towns and businesses this festive season by promoting the vibrant range of hand-made gifts and products available locally while ensuring Christmas is still celebrated in a safe meaningful way.

Councillor Pat Hayes, Chair of Cork County Council’s Kanturk Mallow Municipal District, is very pleased to see the promotion of the Arts through this initiative.

“It is of utmost importance that we support the Arts at this difficult time. The Pop-up Markets are a very welcome addition to Mallow which has so much to offer throughout the year but particularly at Christmas. Wandering between the two Market locations will be an ideal opportunity to stroll along the main street in Mallow, admiring the many festive window displays that retailers have created and picking up what you need for Christmas this year.”

This project is supported by Avondhu Blackwater Partnership GLC. Always champions of community development, these Markets have given artist and crafters the opportunity to connect with purchasers as well as showcase their talents.

Valerie Murphy, CEO of Avondhu Blackwater commented,

“We are delighted to be able to offer practical support to this wonderful initiative which highlights the variety and quality of handmade craft products made along the Blackwater.”

Mallow Arts and Crafts Markets are also supported by Creative Ireland who consider the project an example of the vast range of creative talent which is located in every corner of the country. Poured Acrylic, Printmaking, Crochet, Wreaths, jewellery, Sculpture and Photography are just some of the diverse ranges that will be for sale at the Mallow markets.

Welcoming this initiative, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey noted how the Mallow Pop Up Market provides a vital support platform for Cork’s highly talented artists,

“Recognising that the Arts and Crafts sector has been profoundly impacted by Covid-19, we hope that this exhibition will promote awareness and support of the creative sector in Mallow and beyond, as well as provide a much-needed boost for locally-based artists. Cork County Council’s A Real Cork Christmas campaign encourages everyone to stand together as a community and support the business on your doorstep this Christmas.”

Both Markets will be open from 11.00am to 5.30pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December.