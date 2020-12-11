CORK REMEMBERS: Today is 100th anniversary of BURNING OF CORK – City Council are hosting weekend programme of events

11 December 2020, Friday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Lots of events across Friday, Saturday, Sunday to mark the anniversary – involving Lord Mayor, Taoiseach and more.

Programme of events for today, Friiday (11 December 2020)

A Covid-19 compliant ceremony, attended by the Lord Mayor of Cork, will be broadcast on the Cork City Council Facebook page at 10.30pm this evening to mark the centenary of the Burning of Cork.

The webcast ceremony will begin at 10.30pm on https://www.facebook.com/corkcitycouncilofficial/, the time 100 years ago when calls in relation to the fires were first received by Cork City Fire Brigade.

Part of the streamed ceremony was pre-recorded earlier this week on St Patrick’s St which was at the heart of the destruction 100 years ago. A vintage wheel escape appliance was placed on St Patrick’s Street for the occasion and bagpipers from Cork City Fire Brigade played ‘Amazing Grace’.

Programme of events for Saturday (12 December 2020)

Tomorrow, at 10.15am, the Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh will unveil a plaque commemorating the Dillons Cross Ambush when the K Company of the Auxilaries were attacked by the A Company of the 1st Battalion of the 1st Cork Brigade. One member of the Auxilaries died and there were numerous injuries, many serious.

At noon, the Lord Mayor will attend the unveiling of the Burning of Cork Commemoration Mural at the Middle Parish Community centre. Painted by artist, Peter Martin, it was funded from this year’s Cork 2020 Commemoration Fund.

At 3.30pm the Lord Mayor will join the Chief Fire Officer, John Ryan at the official installation of the heavy brass standpipe used in the in the Burning of Cork ( used for pumping water, it was connected to the street water mains via a hydrant) in the raised garden in front of the Cork City Fire Brigade headquarters. The garden is a recreation of the garden exhibited at Bloom 2018 by the Shine Cork charity.

At 4.30pm, he will lay a wreath in honour of the Delany Brothers at the Delany monument on Dublin Hill. The two volunteer brothers, Jeremiah and Cornelius were shot by Crown Forces on the night of the Burning of Cork in Jeremiah’s home. Jeremiah died instantly and Cornelius died six days later at Cork’s Mercy Hospital. The brothers are buried at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

Programme of events for Sunday (13 December 2020)

On Sunday, a Centenary Remembrance Mass for former Lords Mayor Tomás Mac Curtáin and Terence McSwiney along with the other victims of the 1920 turbulence will be celebrated at 1.30pm in the Cathedral of Saint Mary & Saint Anne, Roman Street, Cork.

Members of the McCurtáin and McSwiney families will join the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh, An Taoiseach, Mr. Micheál Martin, T.D., Elected Members of Cork City Council, former Lords Mayor, Members of the Oireachtas, representatives of the Armed Forces, Naval Service, An Garda Siochána, Public Bodies, Religious Orders, the Shandon Area History Club and Cork City Council officials at this Remembrance Mass that will be live streamed at https://www.corkcathedral.ie/live-stream/

The Chief Celebrant will be Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross, while the homily will be preached by Fr. Silvester O’Flynn OFM. Cap.

In advance, An Taoiseach will meet with students and teachers at the North Monastery’s History Club where they are creating a Remembrance Garden to mark the 1920 Centenary Year and the role of the three 1920 Republican Lords Mayor (all of whom attended the school) in the events of 1920. At the school, he will also meet with Dr Aodh Quinlivan of UCC. Dr Quinlivan published a book “The Forgotten Lord Mayor” about the third Lord Mayor, Donal Óg O’Callaghan and worked with the North Monastery school on their commemoration programme.