PHOTOS: Christmas Cribs in Cork City

25 December 2020
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Did you know that Cork City Council installed more than 40 Christmas trees around the city centre and suburbs.
Since November, Cork City Council outdoor staff members and a crew of electricians lit the streets of Cork with low wattage energy efficient LED lighting. They also installed cribs at various locations, some are very discrete and passed unnoticed. Check out these peaceful photos.
The Christmas Crib at Red Abbey, Cork. One of a number of Christmas Cribs installed around the city by Cork City Council this year. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The Christmas Crib at Shandon, Cork. One of a number of Christmas Cribs installed around the city by Cork City Council this year. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The Decorated Christmas Tree adjacent to the Christmas Crib at Shandon, Cork. One of a number of Christmas Cribs installed around the city by Cork City Council this year. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The Christmas Crib at Shandon, Cork. One of a number of Christmas Cribs installed around the city by Cork City Council this year. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The Christmas Crib at Shandon, Cork. One of a number of Christmas Cribs installed around the city by Cork City Council this year. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The Christmas Crib at Shandon, Cork. One of a number of Christmas Cribs installed around the city by Cork City Council this year. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
