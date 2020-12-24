Cork food brand @CullyAndCully supports homeless charity @FocusIreland

24 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cully and Sully the well known national food brand, based in Cork has donated €5,000 to Focus Ireland following the conclusion of the Focus Ireland Piggy Bank initiative.

The initiative had families turning their soup pots into piggy banks and donating the money collected totalling €2,250.

The Cully and Sully team committed themselves to match the public contribution, but have more than doubled their commitment, with €5000 being donated to Focus Ireland.

Speaking at the Cully and Sully offices, Dick White, Regional Development Officer with Focus Ireland commented “We thank the team at Cully and Sully for their generosity in supporting the initiative and donating to Focus Ireland. We in Focus Ireland can only deliver our nationwide services with the financial commitment of companies like Cully and Sully and the wider community”

Commenting, Cullen Allen (Cully) of Cully & Sully said “We are delighted to support the great work that Focus Ireland continue to do, especially given the very difficult year 2020 has been”, while Colum O’ Sullivan (Sully) said “That we hope that the money raised by our amazing customers and given by us will go some way towards providing the services required and we would urge everyone to donate when they can and see what your dona-tions can do to improve the lives of so many.”

Covid 19 has seen Focus Ireland coping with a near 45% increased use of its services which has put pressure both on services and finances.

Continuing White added “Focus Ireland is a national organisation based here in Cork since 2007. From our South Mall office our dedicated Focus Ireland colleagues work with 124 people on a monthly basis offering a variety of services including Advice & Information, Tenancy Resettlement and Youth Services. We provide 60 homes locally and the plan is to increase this figure substantially by the end of 2021. Our work is challenging in the local area as the number of people homeless has increased in recent years and many more are at risk of losing their homes. Government figures show there are 402 adults homeless in Cork City and County staying emergency accommodation.”