Cork Cancer Survivors working in the food industry sought for new initiative

28 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Breakthrough Cancer Research, which is a cancer research charity, is embarking on an exciting new awareness campaign that will launch early in The New Year (2021). The charity is looking for Cork based cancer survivors working in any capacity in the food and hospitality industry, to get involved with the initiative which will help raise awareness of the importance of cancer research.

If you or anyone you know working in the food or hospitality industry has survived cancer, Breakthrough wants to hear from you.

This initiative will be a follow up to the multi-award-winning Shop That Nearly Wasn’t – the world’s first shop 100% stocked and staffed by cancer survivors. Featuring craft and art producers, creatives and entrepreneurs the pop up shop opened in Dublin’s Temple Bar on World Cancer Day 2020 and continues to operate online at https://shopthatnearlywasnt.ie/

A spokesperson from Breakthrough Cancer Research on the Western Road, Cork had this to say

Anyone interested should contact survivor@breakcancer.ie or telephone 021 422 6655.