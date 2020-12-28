How to claim Work From Home allowance from Revenue Commissioners

28 December 2020

Tax Refund Checklist for Irish Workers

Only 5% of employers of Ireland’s remote workforce are paying the tax-free expense of €3.20 per day. This is according to a recent survey from Taxback.com in which 600 people, currently working from home, were asked if their employer is in a position to pay this additional income. The low numbers have prompted the tax experts to call on the thousands of people who now find themselves working from their home office, kitchen table or indeed their bedroom to ensure they claim the e-workers tax relief for which they are eligible, while at the same time, using the opportunity to claim any other reliefs they may be owed from the past 4 years.

Of the survey pool, 33% of respondents said they had never filed a tax return, while 27% said they’d only do this if they had a large expense in the year.

Marian Ryan, Consumer Tax Manager with Taxback.com spoke of the findings,

“We recently flagged the concern that many employers are feeling because they are not financially able to pay the €3.20/day tax free to cover their employees working from home expenses and these findings just solidifies this position. Currently, from a tax perspective, an employer can pay €3.20 a day to their employee to cover the additional costs incurred by working from home. While this payment is tax free, which means employers won’t be deducting PAYE, PRSI or USC from it, it isn’t mandatory and many businesses, who are already cutting budgets to stay afloat, are not in a position to pay this additional amount. This payment is certainly not widespread. But the eworkers relief is available to all employees, and while it’s not huge amount, it’s still worth claiming. And the process to claim is not difficult. What’s more, the allowable percentage of broadband bills, was increased from 10% to 30%, in relation to working-from-home expenses So we are calling on these workers to get what they’re owed – and while they are at it, to assess what other reliefs and refunds might be due to them. Irish people are poor at claiming tax refunds and the findings of this survey supports this contention – 6 in 10 people do not claim on a yearly basis, and more than 3 in 10 have never claimed at all!”

Taxback.com are encouraging people to “check the list” to ensure they don’t miss out: