SOCCER: Coleman, Holland, Hurley & O’Brien-Whitmarsh sign back with Cork City for 2021

30 December 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Cian Coleman, Dale Holland, Ronan Hurley and Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh have signed back with the club for the 2021 season.

Coleman came through the ranks at City, captaining the Under 19s, going on to play for Cobh Ramblers, Limerick and St. Pat’s before returning to his hometown club for the 2020 season.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the midfielder said: “I am delighted to sign back with City. Having spoken to Colin, I know what he wants to do and it’s something I want to be a part of. We will have a young, hungry squad that will give everything for the club, and I can’t wait to get started.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed Coleman’s signing, saying: “I have known Cian since he was playing in our academy, and I am delighted that he has signed back. He is a young, local lad who wants to play for this club, and we know what we will get from him.”

“His attitude, when I came in at the end of last season, was excellent. He wants to learn, develop and improve, and we will work with him to get the best out of him. We have a lot of players who have come though the academy in recent years and gone on to play for the first team. They know the club and want to do well for the club, and they will be important players for us going into next season.”

Holland joined the club at Under 17 level in 2017, progressing through the Under 19s and into the first team squad. He told CorkCityFC.ie that he feels City boss Colin Healy can get the best out of him, saying: “I am very happy to sign back. Colin getting the job played a big part for me. I know him, he knows me, and I have played for him in the academy and again in the first team. Colin got the best out of me and I think that will happen again, so I am really looking forward to working with him again. We all want to get the club back to where we feel it should be, so the hard work starts now.”

Commenting on the news, Healy said: “Dale is another player who has done really well in our academy and progressed on to the first team. Having coached Dale in the academy for the last two or three years, I know what he is about, and what he can bring to the team. Dale is a good footballer, and he is also a real competitor, so he is another important signing who will add to the team for the season ahead.”

O’Brien-Whitmarsh joined City’s Under 17s in 2016 and, after a short spell at Cobh Ramblers, also lined out for City’s Under 19s before breaking into the first team in 2019. The attacker told CorkCityFC.ie: “I am just looking forward to getting back into it, playing as many games as I can and scoring as many goals as I can. I didn’t get much of a run last year until the last three games, so getting a run of games this year will be important.”

“Myself and Colin know each other very well, so it is good to have that relationship and that confidence in things going into the season ahead. My main focus is to get back in for pre-season, work hard and play as many games as possible.”

Welcoming the news, City boss Colin Healy said: “I know Beineón very well from the academy, and I know what he can bring to the side. He has had a few chances at first team level, but I think there is even more to come from him. It is a great opportunity for him to show what he is about.”

Ronan Hurley captained City’s Under 19s under Healy, and he spoke about the importance of being able to continue his studies alongside playing: “As soon as Colin rang, I knew I wanted to sign back. I have worked with him a lot, I know how good a coach he is and I want to play for him. Being able to combine playing football with my studies in UCC is a great help. There is a great relationship between the club and the university, which really helps also.”

“I’m from Cork, I’m a Cork City fan and last year hurt me, so I want to play my part in bringing the club back to where it should be.”

Healy said Hurley would be an important asset for his side, commenting: “Ronan is still quite young, but he has quite a few games under his belt at this stage. He has captained the club at Under 19 level as well, so we know what his qualities are. Having worked closely with him, I know what he is capable of, and he will be an important player for us next season.”