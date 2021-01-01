SOCCER: Byrne, Bargary & Crowley to stay with Cork City FC for 2021

1 January 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC recently announced that Alec Byrne, Cian Bargary and Darragh Crowley have signed back with the club ahead of the 2021 season.

Byrne made 11 appearances for the Rebel Army in 2020, and hopes that he can bring more to the table under Healy: “I am delighted to be signing back with the club. I made a good few appearances last season, and I am hoping to build on that next season and be a regular in the team. I enjoyed playing alongside Gearóid in midfield last season, and I am looking forward to doing so again next season. I have been with the club for a good few years now, and I am keen to push on and play regularly in 2021. I’ve learned a lot from Colin, and I am really looking forward to working under him next season. Hopefully I can help get the club back to where it belongs”

Bargary picked up an injury last season just as he was making his mark in the first team, so was happy to sign back ahead of the new season: “I am very pleased to have signed back. I really enjoyed playing under Colin with the Under 19s and again towards the end of last season. I have had a few tastes of first team action, and I am hungry for more. It will be quite a young group at the club next season, but most of us have played together before and we know each other’s games. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and working with Colin, John Cotter and the lads.”

Crowley, who spent most of last season on loan at Cobh Ramblers, puts pen to paper on a new deal at the club hoping that he can use last year’s experience to his advantage: “I am really pleased to have signed a new contract with the club. Colin was my manager with the Under 19s and I enjoyed playing for him, so I am really looking forward to doing so again. Going out on loan last season was a good experience for me, and I hope that will stand to me in the coming season. Colin is building a young, hungry squad, and I am looking forward to playing my part.”

Healy is happy with how his squad is coming together, and told CorkCityFC.ie of the group’s eagerness to get going: “We have secured another three talented young players, who have all come through our academy and who have had a taste of first team football. They are all really hungry to play and to do well for the club, and I am sure that all of them will make a significant contribution to the side next season. I am very pleased with the way the squad is taking shape, and we are all looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and getting to work.”