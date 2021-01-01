VIDEO: GOODBYE Cork Institute of Technology, HELLO Munster Technological University @MTU_ie @CIT_ie

1 January 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland has a new University called ‘Munster Technological University’ – not to be confused with the ‘University of Münster’ in Germany

After much planning Munster Technological University (MTU) comes into legal existance today. It is a ‘consortium’ of Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) and Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) was designated as a technological university in early 2020.

MTU is a multi-campus technological university, contributing to the region through the provision of academic programmes that support student development and opportunities, education and research. MTU has an extensive and impressive regional footprint with six campuses across the South‑West region in Cork and Kerry, and a student body of 18,000. For Cork, it will be the first university to be established since UCC in 1845. MTU is the first university to be established in Kerry.

Speaking today Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD said:

“The establishment of only the second technological university in the State, the first outside the capital, is another important milestone for higher education in Ireland and, in particular, for the South West. From today, the new Munster Technological University will start its journey and drive access, excellence, and regional development. It will strengthen the links with businesses in the country and the community, all of which will greatly enrich and enhance the South West.”

Bob Savage Chair of MTU’s Governing Body welcomed the formal establishment of the technological university and the opportunities Munster Technological University creates for the region:

“Today marks an historic day for the future of higher education in Ireland. MTU has the potential to be ground-breaking for the South-West region by providing a new, flexible teaching and learning framework to students that is informed by research and offers opportunities for students to pursue diverse programmes across the range of levels. I now extend my best wishes to our collective staff, students, and stakeholders who have been instrumental in bringing us to this day”.

Welcoming the inauguration of the new technological university President of Munster Technological University Professor Maggie Cusack said: