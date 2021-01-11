Cork based @Wisetek is only Irish company recognised in Gartner Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition

11 January 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Wisetek (with Cork locations in Dublin Hill, and Brooklodge in Glanmire) has been recognised as a “representative vendor” in the “IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry” in Gartner’s recent Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition. With headquarters in Cork, Wisetek is the only Irish company recognised among the major international vendors in the report, which analysed trends in the global ITAD market.

As part of its contribution to the Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition, Wisetek completed a comprehensive questionnaire regarding its operations in Ireland and globally, and the wider industry.

Wisetek has grown exponentially since it was established by Sean Sheehan in 2007, and has expanded its international footprint to include facilities in Ireland, the UK, the USA, the Middle East and Thailand.

Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek, said:

“It is extremely gratifying for Wisetek to be recognised as a representative ITAD vendor in this latest analysis of the industry from Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company. The report provides fascinating insights into the ITAD industry, which is experiencing an exciting level of growth and change on an ongoing basis. As we continue to embrace remote working and our reliance on technology continues to grow due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is an extremely interesting and exciting time to be a part of this growing industry”

Wisetek is planning to further develop its customer base in the United States, where it has recently appointed a new Vice President of Sales, and where it operates facilities in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Texas, and Virginia.

Wisetek operates a Zero Landfill Policy and has processed over 125,000 metric tonnes of electronic equipment and over 17 million parts to date on behalf of its clients. The company has erased and destroyed over 11 million disk drives and over 11,000 enterprise rack systems have been refurbished or newly manufactured. This amounts to approximately €1.45 billion in components recovered for its clients’ internal use.

Gartner’s Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition can be obtained here.