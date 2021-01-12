PUBLIC PARK: €85,000 for Leap Village #WestCork

12 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Michael Collins T.D is delighted to confirm that €85,000 in funding has been secured to develop an Amenity Park overlooking the estuary in Leap.

The Independent T.D for Cork South West confirmed that the allocation will fund the development of the amenity park, together with a viewing platform, wildflower garden, walkways and a raised seating area.

Speaking from his constituency, Michael Collins T.D said;

“This is fantastic news for the people of Leap and surrounding areas. West Cork is full of areas of natural beauty and I’m delighted to see that the allocation of funding will both show the natural beauty of Leap to the best extent and provide the community with an amenity park for recreation”

“Leap is located along the main N71 road and I’m hopeful that the new amenity park will encourage people travelling the road to stop and appreciate this great West Cork village. I’m very hopeful that this funding will help to generate some extra spin-off employment for the village if the new amenity community park would attract passers by”.

Michael Collins T.D congratulated Leap and Glandore Community Council and Cork County Council for working on the application for funding and said that the allocation of funding proves the positives of communities, local authorities and other local stakeholders working together to achieve great things for West Cork.