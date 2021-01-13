New Cork-made TV documentary looks at love stories of Historical figures – including Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan

13 January 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann is a new 6-part series about Ireland’s Greatest Love Stories. The first episode will air on Irish Language TG4 today at 8:30pm.

“Does love have the power to shape a nation?”

Cork Company Bo Media, the team behind the RTÉ Christmas hit, ‘The Cork Nativity’, bring a new compelling history series Scéalta Grá na hÉireann, to TG4 this January.

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann is a six part factual series that examines some of the iconic relationships throughout the history of our land. These stories echo through time and each one has played a major part in the formation of modern Ireland.

From the stormy passions of the ‘Pirate Queen’, Grace O’Malley, to Oscar Wilde’s doomed love affair with Lord Alfred Douglas, Scéalta Grá na hÉireann is a compelling series revealing some of the greatest romances of the most iconic lovers ever to shape Ireland’s remarkable history.

Each episode, each powerful love story is anchored by a tangible item that represents and reflects the relationship in each story. For example, the love letters, over 300 in all, written by Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan during the most violent period in Irish history and the beautiful, delicate harp-shaped brooch that Robert Emmet gave to his fiancée Sarah Curran that represents both his undying love for Sarah and for Ireland. These items give the viewer a direct connection to these historical stories and all of the items in the series can be seen today in museums or in the landscape throughout Ireland.

Over the course of 6 weeks, there will be plenty of familiar cork faces on screen, including singer Claudia Rose who has recorded a new version of the caoineadh airt uí laoghaire

Episodes in order of Transmission