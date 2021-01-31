LEGAL NEWS: Cork Barrister updates book on ‘Medical Negligence and Childbirth’ @

31 January 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

2nd Edition of book published today

Doireann O’Mahony is a Cork Barrister specialising in Tort & Personal Injury Law.

Today the 2nd edition of her well-received book has been published by Bloomsbury. The 1st Edition was published in 2015 and went on to be named ‘Legal Book of the Year’ at the Irish Law Awards in 2016. Today’s update takes account of recent developments in the area of medical negligence and childbirth.

With contributions from world-leading experts in obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology and other related specialities, this book will equip legal practitioners with the knowledge they need to advise on complex birth-related injuries.

The 2nd Edition contains 10 brand new chapters covering issues including termination of pregnancy, autism, inquests and fatal injuries actions, as well as actions for wrongful birth. The up-to-date practice and procedure in medical negligence litigation is made clear, and quantum is explained in a readily comprehensible fashion.

As well as covering the legal implications of the various birth-related injuries, including analysing UK and Irish case law, the book also uniquely explains birth injuries from a medical perspective. This book will prove useful to both lawyers and medical professionals alike.

Table Of Contents

PART I PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE

Chapter 1: Litigation and Risk Management

Chapter 2: Civil Procedure in Medical Negligence

Chapter 3: Coroners’ Inquests

Chapter 4: Expert Evidence PART II CONSENT

Chapter 5: Self-determination in Childbirth: The Law of Consent PART III BRAIN INJURY

Chapter 6: What is Cerebral Palsy?

Chapter 7: What Causes Cerebral Palsy?

Chapter 8: Neonatal Resuscitation

Chapter 9: The Law

Chapter 10: Timing Fetal Brain Damage Caused by Acute Near Total Asphyxia

Chapter 11: Timing Fetal Brain Damage Caused by Chronic Partial Asphyxia

Chapter 12: Autism Spectrum Disorder PART IV OTHER INJURIES

Chapter 13: Failed Pregnancy

Chapter 14: Termination of Pregnancy: Practice and Problems

Chapter 15: Obstetric Brachial Plexus Injury

Chapter 16: Injuries Caused by the Obstetric Forceps

Chapter 17: Obstetric Anal Sphincter Injury

Chapter 18: Urological Injury Related to Childbirth

Chapter 19: Pre-term Birth Complications

Chapter 20: Screening for Fetal Abnormalities in the Context of Wrongful Birth

Chapter 21: Wrongful Conception, Wrongful Birth and Wrongful Life Actions

Chapter 22: Psychiatric Injury Relating to Childbirth

Chapter 23: Psychosexual Injury Relating to Childbirth

Chapter 24: Wrongful Death Actions PART V QUANTUM OF DAMAGES

Chapter 25: Quantum of Damages

Where to buy the book?

The RRP is €225 for the physical book, or it’s currently €198.65 for the eBook from the publisher.

https://www.bloomsburyprofessional.com/ie/medical-negligence-and-childbirth-9781526515995/