LEGAL NEWS: Cork Barrister updates book on ‘Medical Negligence and Childbirth’ @

31 January 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
2nd Edition of book published today
Doireann O’Mahony is a Cork Barrister specialising in Tort & Personal Injury Law.
Today the 2nd edition of her well-received book has been published by Bloomsbury. The 1st Edition was published in 2015 and went on to be named ‘Legal Book of the Year’ at the Irish Law Awards in 2016. Today’s update takes account of recent developments in the area of medical negligence and childbirth.
With contributions from world-leading experts in obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology and other related specialities, this book will equip legal practitioners with the knowledge they need to advise on complex birth-related injuries.
The 2nd Edition contains 10 brand new chapters covering issues including termination of pregnancy, autism, inquests and fatal injuries actions, as well as actions for wrongful birth. The up-to-date practice and procedure in medical negligence litigation is made clear, and quantum is explained in a readily comprehensible fashion.
As well as covering the legal implications of the various birth-related injuries, including analysing UK and Irish case law, the book also uniquely explains birth injuries from a medical perspective. This book will prove useful to both lawyers and medical professionals alike.
Table Of Contents
PART I
PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE
Chapter 1: Litigation and Risk Management
Chapter 2: Civil Procedure in Medical Negligence
Chapter 3: Coroners’ Inquests
Chapter 4: Expert Evidence
PART II
CONSENT
Chapter 5: Self-determination in Childbirth: The Law of Consent
PART III
BRAIN INJURY
Chapter 6: What is Cerebral Palsy?
Chapter 7: What Causes Cerebral Palsy?
Chapter 8: Neonatal Resuscitation
Chapter 9: The Law
Chapter 10: Timing Fetal Brain Damage Caused by Acute Near Total Asphyxia
Chapter 11: Timing Fetal Brain Damage Caused by Chronic Partial Asphyxia
Chapter 12: Autism Spectrum Disorder
PART IV
OTHER INJURIES
Chapter 13: Failed Pregnancy
Chapter 14: Termination of Pregnancy: Practice and Problems
Chapter 15: Obstetric Brachial Plexus Injury
Chapter 16: Injuries Caused by the Obstetric Forceps
Chapter 17: Obstetric Anal Sphincter Injury
Chapter 18: Urological Injury Related to Childbirth
Chapter 19: Pre-term Birth Complications
Chapter 20: Screening for Fetal Abnormalities in the Context of Wrongful Birth
Chapter 21: Wrongful Conception, Wrongful Birth and Wrongful Life Actions
Chapter 22: Psychiatric Injury Relating to Childbirth
Chapter 23: Psychosexual Injury Relating to Childbirth
Chapter 24: Wrongful Death Actions
PART V
QUANTUM OF DAMAGES
Chapter 25: Quantum of Damages
Where to buy the book?
The RRP is €225 for the physical book, or it’s currently €198.65 for the eBook from the publisher.
https://www.bloomsburyprofessional.com/ie/medical-negligence-and-childbirth-9781526515995/
