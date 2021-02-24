24 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Cancer Society appeals for the people of Cork to support the most important Daffodil Day ever

Street sales and community events cancelled for second year running

19th February 2021: The Irish Cancer Society is urging people in Cork to get behind a very different Daffodil Day this year, with street sales and events not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to the current public health restrictions the flagship fundraiser is unable to go ahead in its traditional way with street sales of fresh daffodils or daffodil pins, and community events.

However, there are still many ways for people in Cork to get involved with this year’s Daffodil Day which is taking place on Friday March 26, proudly supported by Boots Ireland.

Around 4,000 people in Cork will receive a cancer diagnosis each year and this Daffodil Day is an important chance not only to raise vital funds for services and research but also to send people affected by cancer a message of support in these challenging times.

There are many ways for communities across the country to get involved with Daffodil Day, by hosting virtual fundraisers and collections, purchasing items from the Daffodil Day online shop, or making a donation. Go to cancer.ie/daffodil day to find out more.

Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society has continued to provide vital services and support to cancer patients and their families across Cork. Services like Night Nursing, the Freephone Support Line: 1800 200 700 and Volunteer Driver service are available because of the vital funds raised on Daffodil Day.

Rosemary Simmons, Fundraising Lead at the Irish Cancer Society said,

“The people of Cork have always been incredibly generous in their support of Daffodil Day, but this year more than ever, we need your help. Although we cannot take to the streets to sell Daffodils, or host coffee mornings with friends, there are still so many meaningful ways for communities to raise vital funds this year. Because of the additional anxieties a cancer diagnosis during Covid-19 brings, cancer patients need your support more than ever before. Please get involved with Daffodil Day, to ensure nobody in Cork has to go through cancer alone”.

If you have concerns or questions about cancer, or to learn more about support services available in your area, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone:1800 200 700 or visit www.cancer.ie/daffodilday