Extra €10m in funding for mental health services

24 February 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael Dáil Health Spokesperson and Cork North Central Deputy, Colm Burke TD, has highlighted that an additional €10 million has been made available by Government for mental health services.

Deputy Burke said: “In announcing the updated plan for managing our way through the pandemic, ‘The Path Ahead’, the Government has confirmed the allocation of an extra €10 million to meet the increase for mental health services.

“This is a clear recognition of the serious impact of the Covid restrictions on the mental health and wellbeing of our people, in addition to the challenges to our physical and economic wellbeing.

“Auxiliary mental health supports will continue to be offered remotely to ensure those in isolation can access assistance when needed. We will ensure access for people and families in need to online information, digital counselling and the roll out of a national 24/7 crisis textline. It is so important people can gain access to the supports they need immediately.”

Deputy Burke continued: “A further top-up of €10 million will also be made available to enable critical services to continue being delivered to vulnerable groups. The community and voluntary sector has been an integral part of the response to the pandemic and many groups and organisations have played a vital role in keeping communities going at this difficult time.

“The Government responded to the short-term funding needs of these organisations in 2020 through the establishment of an initial €35 million Stability Fund for Community and Voluntary organisations, which was later topped by €10 million. It is imperative we continue to support this sector so I welcome that a further €10 million has now been allocated to fund these vital services.”