SOCCER: Cork City FC sign of Jack Walsh

27 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are pleased to announce the signing of Jack Walsh.

The striker joins from Avondale United and he told CorkCityFC.ie: “I am delighted to sign for such a great club. I’m really looking forward to working with Colin and the team and to doing my part to try and help the team back to where it should be. There is a good young group there, with a number of experienced players in there as well.”

“I’m a number 9, I can hold the ball up, get others involved in attacking areas and, hopefully, get a few goals. I want to try and force my way into the team if I can; my main focus is to play as many games as possible and to score as many goals as I can.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the latest addition to his squad, saying: “Jack has been in training with us for a few weeks and he has done very well. He has good experience; he has trained very well and he did well in the friendly against St. Pat’s recently. It is a great opportunity for him and I know it is one he is keen to take.”