Water off in Cork City

4 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork City Council wish to advise customers that planned essential works will be carried out on Western Road this evening between 7pm, Thursday 04 March and midnight tonight. While these essential works are underway, customers on the Western Road, College Road, O’Donovan’s Road, Deerpark and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages.

It may take 2 to 3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers once water is back at midnight tonight. It is important to continue to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water and Cork City Council understand the inconvenience when repairs are underway and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard water supply for customers in these areas.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water and supply services section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.