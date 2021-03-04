WEST CORK NEWS: €146,205 for Gallanes Walkway in Clonakilty

4 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Outdoor recreation in west Cork has received a major boost, Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has confirmed an allocation of €146,205 for Gallanes Walkway in Templebryan South, Clonakilty.

Senator Lombard said, “it is brilliant to see our local amenities, which are vital for our local communities, supported by the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

“With the pandemic, it is even more important that we have outdoor facilities to allow people opportunities to get outdoors, exercise and spend time in an environment that is so crucial to our physical and mental wellbeing.

“The funding allocated to Gallanes Walkway in Clonakilty will be used to extend the walkway to link with the Technology Park as well as the development of a hiking trail.

“I will continue to work with my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Heather Humphreys, to support funding of such worthwhile projects here in Cork. I believe it is vital that we continue to build resilience in rural areas and ensure our towns, villages and communities remain vibrant places to live and visit.

“We have seen the value of outdoor pursuits over the last 12 months. Spring is upon us and summer is approaching – these facilities will be much used and appreciated by all,” Senator Lombard concluded.

Minister Humphreys said, “The value we place on our outdoor amenities, and the contribution which they make to our physical and mental wellbeing, has never been more appreciated than during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can also expect our outdoor recreation facilities to play an important part in supporting Ireland’s social and economic recovery as restrictions on movements are relaxed and the tourism sector re-opens.

“That’s why I’m delighted to support the continued development and enhancement of our outdoor recreation infrastructure through this €6.5 million investment. This brings the total investment this year alone under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to €9.7 million. These facilities will make such a difference to communities and will also have a hugely positive impact on tourism.