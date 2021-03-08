Junior Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Outstanding Young Person Awards @JCICork @JCIIreland

8 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

On the evening of International Women’s Day on 8th March, JCI Ireland once again launched its Ten Outstanding Young Person (TOYP) Awards programme and is looking for individuals who have contributed to the society to be nominated in the various categories that comprise these awards. Young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 may be nominated in one of 10 categories.

The top 10 honourees will be selected by an international panel of distinguished judges and will receive their award at the JCI Ireland Presidents’ Day ceremony in May 2021. Furthermore, the 10 chosen national honourees will then be nominated for the international JCI TOYP awards with the chance of becoming one of the most outstanding young people in the world during an international ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa in November 2021.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, National President of JCI Ireland, Carol Ho said

“TOYP program has the potential to unearth hidden talents within our local communities, people who have worked relentlessly without expecting anything in return for the betterment of the community, its people and the whole world eventually. We at JCI are just playing a small role in recognising these efforts, so that these success stories may serve as an inspiration to the next generation of high performing individuals”.

In a pre-recorded video message, TD Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in Ireland said

“JCI Ireland is an organisation filled with young people who are absolutely committed to making a really positive impact in their own communities. The different programs and projects offered by JCI Ireland support young people to take action and make positive change in their society.”

The entire project team calls upon the residents of Ireland to nominate young people within their network and acquaintances who have served their community so that their efforts can be recognised.

For nominations please visit https://www.jciireland.ie/ten-outstanding-young-persons.html to fill out a simple form and nominate an outstanding young hero within your local community. The deadline for nominations is 18th April, 2021.

The award categories are:

Academic leadership and/or accomplishment

Business, economic and/or entrepreneurial accomplishment

Contribution to children, world peace and/or human rights

Cultural achievement

Humanitarian and/or voluntary leadership

Medical innovation

Moral and/or environmental leadership

Personal improvement and/or accomplishment

Political, legal and/or governmental affairs

Scientific and/or technological development.

Former recipient Aisling Neary from County Mayo said:

“Having been a previous recipient of the TOYP Award it was an amazing opportunity to represent Ireland as one of the top outstanding young people of the world. For me the joy of being nominated for a TOYP award was not about recognition of good work being done by so many people but that it is a visual reminder of the fact that each tiny drop of kindness being done can result in a flood of hope and life for those less fortunate than others. These awards encourage people to realize that they can make a positive change in people’s lives and for that reason I am very grateful to JCI”.

Aisling was nominated for her contribution to Humanitarian & Voluntary Leadership. Aisling used her nursing skills to serve others, be that working with orphans in Romania, to helping people suffering from HIV in Australia. She also gives back in so many other ways. In 2010 she raised €27,000 to help build a school for an impoverished village in Ghana and continues today working in Nepal building schools and helping in any way she can.

Ireland has been lucky enough to have had six Outstanding Young People represent us on the World Stage:

2017: Harry McCann (Business, Economic and/or Entrepreneurial Accomplishments)

2016: Ciara Judge (Scientific and/or Technological Development)

2015: Joanne O’Riordan (Contribution to Children, World Peace and/or Human Rights)

2012: Aisling Neary (Humanitarian and/or Voluntary leadership)

2010: Melanie Hennessy (Humanitarian and/or Voluntary leadership)

2007: Dr. Derek O’Keeffe (Scientific and/or Technological Development)

Since 1983, JCI has honoured more than 300 individuals from 57 nations. Past recipients of national TOYP awards include such well-known personalities such as John F. Kennedy, Henry Kissinger, Elvis Presley, Jackie Chan, Wayne Gretzky and many more, all honoured before the age of 40 and before they had achieved national prominence.

Honuorees selected in past years have represented the heights of progress in numerous human endeavours; many have gone on to even greater achievements. All have continued to serve humanity and create impact in a variety of ways.

