Funding of €200,000 for the development of Mallow Castle trails and River Blackwater Blueway facilities at Killavullen – David Stanton

11 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, recently welcomed news that total funding of €200,000 will be allocated for the development of trails on the grounds of Mallow Castle and Blueway facilities along the River Blackwater at Killavullen.

Speaking upon confirmation of the measure 2 funding, David Stanton said “The allocation of the maximum funding total under this measure will be very welcome news for those in Mallow, Killavullen and the surrounding areas as it ensures the further development of amenities on the grounds of Mallow Castle and the progression of a Blueway route along the River Blackwater at Killavullen.

“Several recreational projects in Cork East have received funding under the ORIS in recent years allowing them to further develop and become important local amenities for their communities. Such a strong funding commitment will only serve to increase Mallow Castle’s popularity and follows on from a similar grant award under the 2019 ORIS for the development of a walkway and cycleway on the grounds. The progression of a Blueway along the Blackwater River will also be of enormous benefit in further encouraging a variety of recreational pursuits in the area.

“Continued investment in such recreational amenities and outdoor facilities is very important, particularly given the current circumstances. The value of outdoor activity in maintaining physical and mental wellbeing has really come to the fore in recent times and while the further development of outdoor amenities will improve local recreational options in the short-term there will also be the added benefit of increasing the area’s local tourism product in the long-term”, concluded Deputy Stanton.