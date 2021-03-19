Texaco Children’s Art Competition

By on Comments Off on Texaco Children’s Art Competition

19 March 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Texaco logos timeline

Cork teachers in primary and second-level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Wednesday, 24th March.

Last year almost 2,000 pupils from schools in Co Cork submitted entries to the Competition.

Now in its 67th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest-running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

Texaco Children’s Art Competition added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login