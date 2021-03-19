19 March 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Cork teachers in primary and second-level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Wednesday, 24th March.

Last year almost 2,000 pupils from schools in Co Cork submitted entries to the Competition.

Now in its 67th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest-running arts sponsorship in Ireland.