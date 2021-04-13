Irish Water completes replacement of trunk mains in the Ballinhassig, Fivemilebridge and Ballea areas

13 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has completed the replacement of over 7.7kms of problematic water mains to improve security of supply, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality in the Ballinhassig, Fivemilebridge, Ballygarvan and Ballea areas.

The works were part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme and were carried out by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd. on behalf of Irish Water.

The final connection of a new water supply to the Riverstick and Belgooly water supply scheme has also been facilitated by the completion of a section of new main between Ballinhassig and Fivemilebridge.

All of this work is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested nationally to tackle problematic pipes and leakage in Ireland’s ageing water network.

“Irish Water is delighted to have completed this significant investment in water infrastructure for the area. This project will deliver a much more secure and resilient water supply and facilitate social and economic development in the area for many years to come. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we delivered this vital water network improvement project.” said Steven Blennerhassett, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water.

“Replacing the old, trunk main will safeguard water supply in the area and reduce the instances of bursts and water outages that the community have been experiencing in recent years. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future,” Steven continued.