Marymount Hospice has TWO very different fundraising campaigns this month

26 April 2021

By Tom Collins

Marymount Hospice is calling on the public’s support of two very different fundraising campaigns this month.

In its second year of its fundraising campaigns and events being impacted by Covid-19, Marymount has been mindful not to put pressure on the public for support at this turbulent time.

“We are very aware that this is a very difficult time for people at the moment with financial and health uncertainty,” explains Paula McGovern, Head of Fundraising and Communications with Marymount. “We have limited our appeals to very specific campaigns. Our gardening appeal is one we recently launched and one we hope people might support in a small way if at all possible. We hope to open up our garden spaces to facilitate more visiting for families as soon as we can while following all government guidelines. As we are unable to have volunteer groups onsite at present our gardens need some work to get us to a point of being able to adequately facilitate safe family visiting.”

People who would like to support Marymount’s Garden Appeal can do so by clicking here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/MarymountGardenAppeal

The other Marymount Rebel Way appeal is targeting the more active among us and Marymount is inviting people to virtually walk the Beara Way for Marymount and complete 100km in April and May. While you can walk locally you can track your distance on your online fundraising pages and receive emails as you pass through the stunning West Cork hotspots from Glengarriff to Dursey Island. You can register here to take part: https://www.marymount.ie/rebel-way-challenge/

The impact of Covid-19 on fundraising has certainly been felt by Marymount who again have had to cancel all regular fundraising events and campaigns in 2021 including the ongoing closure of the Friends of Marymount shop in Cork City. Even with the closures and cancellations, the facility relies on fundraising to raise €3.5 million each year to sustain the current level of Marymount services.

“As always the people of Cork are great at rallying us and supporting us in creative ways,” explains Ms McGovern. “While we are feeling the pinch this year we are also very appreciative of people’s commitment and support of us at this difficult time.”