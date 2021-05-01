Council Engineer elected as Chair of Engineers Ireland local branch

1 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

At their AGM which took place online, Engineers Ireland – Cork Branch, elected Valerie Fenton as Chair for 2021/2022. As just the third female Chair in the distinguished 80 year history of the Engineers Ireland Cork Region Committee, Valerie said that she is “looking forward to promoting greater visibility of female engineers in all our activities over my tenure as Chair. Owing to my own background, and experience, across Private Consultancies, Third Level Institutions and Public Authorities, I hope to facilitate a varied programme of events to highlight the best of Cork Engineering Projects and indeed the conversations relevant to Cork Engineers.”

Outgoing Chair, Ronan Keane, looked back on an unusual but nonetheless successful year for the group. “We exploited modern technology to bring events to our members and to the wider community. The on-line talk about Cork’s Daly’s Bridge attracted viewers from as far away as Australia.” Ronan wished Valerie the very best in her tenure.

Valerie concluded “I have the privilege of leading an outstanding Committee who give of their time generously for the good of the Engineering Profession and the County, so I would encourage all Engineers to engage with the events we host in the coming year.”