EuroMillions Plus win in Newmarket, Co Cork #NorthCork

1 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bumper Bank Holiday for four EuroMillions players in Ireland

Friday night’s EuroMillions draw proved to be a bumper night for players all over Ireland. The biggest Irish winners of the night were two players from Cork and Waterford who both scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 in last night’s draw.

The Cork player purchased their winning ticket in the SuperValu on New Street in Newmarket, Co. Cork on Thursday 29th April. The lucky ticket holder in Waterford purchased their Quick Pick ticket in the Post Office in Cleaboy, Tycor in Waterford on Wednesday 28th April.

The EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw (Friday 30th April) were: 05, 08, 12, 28, 42.

EuroMillions players in Letterkenny are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after a Donegal ticket holder was just one lucky star number away from winning the €43,409,687 jackpot on offer last night. The Donegal player matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €281,487 after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket in EuroSpar in The Mall in Ramelton, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Thursday 29th April.

The EuroMillions numbers for last night’s draw were: 01, 16, 24, 28, 46 and lucky stars 02,11.

A Dublin player in the Ballyfermot area also joined the roll call of big winners for last night’s draw after matching five numbers in the main draw to win €19,736. The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw in Decies Mini Market on Decies Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

Each of the winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of the €43,409,687 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, more than 64,000 EuroMillions players in Ireland won prizes. Tuesday’s jackpot (4th May) will now roll to an estimated €55 million.