Tennis club opens raffle to #WinAHouse worth €300,000 in Crosshaven, Co Cork

Attn: Young people of Ireland, or indeed anyone else who is still living at home or renting – if you have given up any hope of ever owning a house in Ireland, then here is something that might be worth a punt. Yet another sports club in Ireland has opened a ‘Win A House’ Competition. The formula is well established now: Spent €100 on an online raffle ticket and win a 3-bed SemiD worth €300,000. This particular competition is being run by Crosshaven Tennis Club at winahousecrosshavencork.com

Crosshaven is a village in Cork harbour best known for being home to the Royal Cork Yacht Club, Estd 1720 which makes it the oldest Yacht Club in the world. Crosshaven is on a headland 10 minutes drive beyond Carrigaline. The village is 22km from Cork city, 19km from Cork Airport, and 14km from Ringaskiddy Deepwater Ferry Port.

History of Crosshaven Tennis Club

Crosshaven Tennis Club was founded in 1990 and three tennis courts were built on the grounds of Crosshaven House. In 1995 they build their first Clubhouse which was officially opened by the then Minister for Sport Bernard Allen (A Cork North Central Fine Gael TD). In 2004 the three courts were upgraded to a savannah surface. This was a big undertaking for the club and it brought the club to a new level. In 2011 the lights were upgraded. In 2013 the Club held its first affiliated Open Championships. In 2017 Crosshaven tennis club joined the Tennis Ireland School Initiative Programme with Colaiste Muire Transition year students. The club was also accredited with the bronze award from Tennis Ireland.

​Why is Crosshaven Tennis Club fundraising?​

“Our project to alter and extend the clubhouse is phase 1 of a 3 phase master plan which will enable the club to host a programme called “Enjoy Tennis” an initiative for players with disabilities. This programme caters for players with intellectual disability, autism, acquired brain and spinal injuries, visual impairment and wheelchair users. These improvements would offer better facilities to our local schools and community groups and attract new members in a location with an ever growing population. The facility will be used by existing members, local schools for tennis coaching, recreational and self-esteem programmes and by Tennis Ireland for “Enjoy Tennis”

​The House

A 3-bed SemiD, with a BER Rating of A2 or A3, it needs no further selling! It’s located in the modern Drake’s Point Housing estate. There is a walking path from the Estate to the village, which passes the tennis club, hence the connection. A feature of Drake’s point is it boasts two vehiclar entrances, so you can cut through to the upper road, and need not drive through Crosshaven village on busier days. The estate is named after a nearby stretch of the Owenboy River called Drake’s Pool, which was turn was named after Sir Francis Drake (1540-1596).

What’s the catch?

The shopping cart uses Verified by Visa which is a pain to use, but it’s becoming more common so we had better get used to it! It’s also worth noting that the Draw won’t take place until 31st October 2021. 8,000 tickets will be sold, so your chances are slightly better than some previous competitions elsewhere in Ireland where 10,000 was the total. The Winner “agrees and consents to the use of his or her personal data and/or image being released in publicity material in conjunction with the Competition” this means your friends will know you have come into some money, so you might have to buy them some rounds of drinks!

How to enter the Raffle?

