TONIGHT’S TV: Cork Folk Festival on TG4

2 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Folk Festival brings highlights of the 41st iconic Cork folk gathering to our screens starting Sunday May 2nd at 9.30pm on TG4

In a year like no other, the makers of Cork Folk Festival have curated a feast for the senses for followers of traditional and folk music bringing the best of local and national artists to our screens. This new six-episode series recorded at the Cork Folk Festival in October 2020 just before the second lockdown, brings us some of Munster’s finest performers along with friends from further afield. Filmed in some of Corks most iconic venues, the now sadly closed Kino, Cork City Gaol, St’ Luke’s and Cork Opera House, the series of concerts and performances filmed behind closed doors can now be shared with all music lovers.

The 41st annual Cork Folk Festival brings us the very best of traditional and folk music in both intimate and large-scale settings. Opening its doors for the first time since lockdown in March, from the Cork Opera House stage the festival presents Cork stalwarts The Lee Valley String Band, and Karan Casey with Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham. This iconic venue also showcases Mother and daughter duo Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Nia Beirne with Manus Lunny from Donegal, young Dubliners, The Bonny Men, the incomparable Strung collective, and celebrating his new album, Cork maestro himself John Spillane with Pauline Scanlon

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, a renowned fiddle player and singer steeped in the musical tradition of the Ó Riada and Glackin families – brings us warm, informal, bilingual interviews with the musicians themselves in between pulsating performances from an array of talented artists.

Combining a mesmerizing mix of bright new talent, well-travelled troubadours and everything in between, Cork Folk Festival brings us Luka Bloom, Des Dillon, Fiona Kelliher, Edel Fox, Tara Breen, Derek Hickey, Robbie O’Connell, Tara Howley, Richard Lucey and Jim Murray, Victoria Pierce and Macdara Ó Faoláin and Diarmuid Ó Meachair. Flying the flag for Sliabh Luchara are Áine and Francis O’Connor and we also meet Cúl Aodh’s finest Eoiní Maidhcí Ó Súilleabháin and Jonny Lehane. Shining a spotlight on up and coming talent Cork Folk Festival features Ciara Murphy, Bríd McMaugh, Mollaí Gaugh, and Cian Smith.

Directed by Maurice Linnane, produced by Ciarán Ó Maonaigh and Executive Producer Niamh Ní Bhaoill ‘Cork Folk Festival’ series 2, will be screened on TG4 beginning on May 2nd at 9.30pm