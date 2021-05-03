Ryan’s SuperValu become main sponsor of Glanmire Ladies Football Club

3 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ryan’s SuperValu have become the main sponsor of Glanmire Ladies Football Club. Recognising the emerging talent within the local community, Ryan’s aim to help Glanmire LGFA reach the pinnacle of Ladies Football in Cork.

Liam Ryan has added Glanmire Ladies Football Club to the extensive list of 12 GAA, Camogie, and LGFA Clubs he already supports across Cork city and county. Considering the success of the club in its relatively short history, Liam hopes his backing will help bolster the hopes of Glanmire achieving senior football status in 2021. However, it’s not just the success on the field that has motivated Ryan’s to take up the opportunity to support the club that now boasts over 450 members.

It was the assistance throughout the pandemic that really shone a light on the importance of Glanmire LGFA to the local community. “A little over a year ago, our store experienced a surge in demand for our home delivery service, and it’s fair to say that were it not for the support of clubs such as Glanmire LGFA, we would not have been able to assist so many vulnerable people within our community”, said Liam Ryan, owner of Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire.

“Now it’s great to be able to return the favour by becoming the main sponsor of the largest ladies football club in the country, as they continue to support women in sport, and represent the great people of Glanmire.” Brian Lotty, Chairperson of Glanmire Ladies Football Club echoed Liam’s sentiment by adding – “It’s fantastic that the club will now proudly have the name of a long-established local company attached to it.

Ryan’s SuperValu are well known and well-respected in the community and we would like to sincerely thank them for their generosity.”