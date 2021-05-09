PR expert appointed as a Director of Mercy University Hospital

9 May 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork PR expert Anne-Marie O’Sullivan of AM O’Sullivan PR has been appointed as a Director of The Mercy University Hospital (Company Limited by Guarantee – CLG). This is according to documents filed by the organisation with the Companies Registration Office (CRO). The appointment became effective on 16 March 2021.

Anne-Marie O’Sullivan is a Life Fellow of the PR Institute of Ireland. In relation to Directorships; she previously served as a Director of DAA PLC (Dublin Airport Authority) from 2013 to 2016, The Cork Chamber of Commerce CLG from 2011 to 2015, Good Shepherd Cork CLG from 2008 to 2020, and Triskel Arts Centre CLG 2008 to 2010.

Now based at the Sunday’s Well, AM O’Sullivan PR operates throughout Ireland in industry sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Energy, Business Process Outsourcing and Education. Current clients include five of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies.

It is popular for PR experts to lend their expertise to a variety of charitable organisations. Elsewhere in Cork, Susie Horgan of Cork PR firm Springboard Communications has been a Director of Fota Wildlife Park Company (Ltd by Guarantee) since January 2019, and UCC Academy DAC since September 2018. Separately, Jonathan Healy of Healy Communications has been a Director of The Motor Neuron Disease Association CLG since November 2013.